Weather Forecast: Light snow through the weekend, arctic air next week

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies with a few light snow showers linger this afternoon. Highs are running mostly in the teens and low 20s.

Light snow along with chilly temperatures stick around for the weekend. Highs will be in the 20s on both Saturday and Sunday.

The best chance for snow this weekend will be Saturday night into Sunday. Nothing major but another few inches will be possible around western Montana.

Light snow through the weekend, arctic air next week

Arctic air moves in next week with some areas potentially seeing the coldest temperatures of the season. Expect highs in the single digits or teens with lows below zero Monday - Wednesday.

Temperatures will begin to rebound slightly to end next week with highs returning to the 20s. Active weather also looks to return with more snow to end next week and continuing into the weekend.

