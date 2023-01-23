Weather Forecast: Light snow through Wednesday

MISSOULA - Monday through Wednesday will showcase several weak systems moving through western Montana.

These systems will bring widespread light snow, generally 1" or less.

High temperatures will be around seasonal normal in the low to mid-30s.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, an arctic air mass will drop south out of Canada bringing snow, gusty winds and very cold temperatures.

This airmass doesn't appear to be as cold as the one that developed in early December.

However, prepare for highs in the single digits and teens with lows below zero starting Sunday and continuing through at least next Tuesday.

