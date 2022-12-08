Weather Forecast: Light snow tonight into Friday

MISSOULA - A weak cold front moves through the northern Rockies tonight into Friday morning.

This will bring only minor impacts to Western Montana with mountains seeing 3" to 6" and valleys generally seeing 1" or less.

After drying out Friday afternoon, another weak system will bring light snow back to the forecast Friday night into Saturday morning.

Again, only minor impacts are expected.

Things become a bit more interesting Sunday.

A low pressure system will move south of us through Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

Since this remains far south, only light snow amounts are expected Sunday night into Monday with the better chance of some light accumulating snow being for areas in southwest Montana.

The exact track of this system will determine how much snow moves in and how far north the snow can travel.

Stay tuned for updates on this through the weekend.

Next week and beyond, models are pointing towards a cold but dry weather pattern. This set up drops highs into the 20s next week then the teens by next weekend and the week of Christmas.

