Weather Forecast: Light snow tonight through Friday morning

MISSOULA — Mostly cloudy with chilly temperatures for this Thursday afternoon as highs are in the single digits and teens.

Our next weather system moves in tonight and continues into Friday morning.

This is a much weaker system compared to the one on Wednesday, however, valleys could see ½" to 2" of new snow with around 2" to 5" in the mountains.

Temperatures will warm up with precipitation continuing for the weekend.

As highs reach the low and mid-30s for west-central and Southwest Montana valleys could see a rain/snow mix with snow showers continuing in the mountains.

The valleys of Northwest Montana will remain cooler with these locations having a better chance to see all snow.

Conditions will dry out and temperatures will continue to warm going into next week with highs ranging in the mid-30s to low 40s.

