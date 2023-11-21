Weather Forecast: Light snow Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — High pressure is leading to a dry day with some valleys remaining quite chilly with cold air trapped in the lower elevations.

Those stuck with the cold air will see highs in the 30s while those that break free will see 40s and 50s.

A weak system will bring light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow or even a bit of freezing rain on Wednesday.

These showers will be most widespread for west-central and Northwest Montana.

Snow levels will lower to valley floors Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

As you wake up on Thanksgiving some light snow will be possible, especially for west-central and Southwest Montana.

The highest snow amounts will be in the mountains along and east of the Divide.

Passes such as Marias, Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake could see 2"-to-5" of snow Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning.

Friday into the weekend will be looking at cool and dry conditions with highs mostly in the 30s.