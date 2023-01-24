Weather Forecast: Light snow Wednesday, Arctic air this weekend

MISSOULA - A weak system is bringing snow showers to western Montana this afternoon and evening.

Most of the snow is falling in west-central and southwest Montana.

Mountain passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail could see 3" to 7" by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will feature another weak system bringing more light snow, again primarily to west-central and southwest Montana.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, an arctic air mass will drop south out of Canada bringing snow, gusty winds and very cold temperatures.

This air mass doesn't appear to be as cold as the one that developed in early December.

However, prepare for highs in the single digits and teens with lows below zero starting Sunday and continuing through at least next Tuesday.