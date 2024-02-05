Weather Forecast: Light wintry mix tonight

MISSOULA — While west-central and Southwest Montana has been dry today, Northwest Montana has experienced a few rounds of snow showers.

These will be possible through the evening time again, for Northwest Montana.

Expect a dry day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures in the 40s.

The weather will become more active starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

Now, no major storms are on the horizon, however, off and on light snow or rain/snow will be possible in the valleys with light to moderate snow in the mountains.

Highs will drop into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday then low 30s Thursday into the weekend.

