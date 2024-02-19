Weather Forecast: Light wintry mix tonight & Tuesday

MISSOULA — A weak weather system will bring scattered mountain snow along with a wintry mix in the valleys tonight into Tuesday morning.

The biggest impact with this will be the chance for some freezing rain primarily across northwest Montana into Tuesday morning.

This setup will continue on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. High will be running in the low to mid-40s.

Drier weather sets up Thursday into the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud along with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Models are showing a pattern change by around Monday of next week. If this holds steady, this would bring a better round of snow to mountains and potentially valleys as well.

Details on this as we move through the week.

