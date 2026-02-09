Weather Forecast: Lingering snow showers behind an exiting system

MISSOULA — Most of the northern Rockies will dry out by Tuesday morning as upper level flow turns westerly and our current system moves out. Look for patchy morning fog where clouds clear out with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s as weak high pressure builds in.

A quick-moving disturbance will pass generally to our south on Wednesday with a slight chance of showers to the southern tier of the state. Otherwise, expect dry conditions to continue with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s... highs will actually stay about 5-10 degrees above normal going into next weekend.

Our next best bet for moisture looks to arrive next weekend with another system. Timing and precipitation type/amounts remain unclear, so stay tuned!