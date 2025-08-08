Weather Forecast: Lots of sunshine and warmth ahead!

MISSOULA — Our recent cool system continues to move through eastern Montana into the Dakotas on Friday leaving behind a light dusting of snow in the highest elevations of Western Montana and a little cloud cover with cooler than average temps.

Of course, we really needed that rain!

Erin Yost

And up next: high pressure!

We’ll see a nice mix of clouds and sun for your Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Beginning Sunday, the heat gets turned up big time as western Montana tops out in the 80s and low 90s… did I mention wall-to-wall sunshine?

As of now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a pattern change until the middle of next week, so enjoy this beautiful summer weather while it’s here.

Have a great weekend, Western Montana!

