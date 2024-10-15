Weather Forecast: Major temp changes with valley rain/mountain snow coming soon

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today will be a copy + paste of yesterday: mild 70°s with mostly sunny skies and haze.

Enjoy it while it lasts one more day because everything changes tomorrow!

Currently, a cold front looks to move through Wednesday afternoon. The front will bring a slight pick-up in winds, precipitation, and a major cool-down.

Valley rain totals between Wednesday into Thursday could hit between 0.05"-0.15" on the low end and 0.50"-1.00" on the high end. Projected snow totals have gone down since yesterday, leaving only 1"-2" max for the highest elevations.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,500 feet, but there may not be much precipitation left behind by Thursday morning. As a result, the impacts of this system will be limited mainly to the backcountry and mountain passes.

Temperatures will likely be the major difference we feel. Highs should drop to upper 40°s and low 50°s for both Thursday and Friday. Keep an eye out for a hard freeze, possibly later this week.

Overall, this change should be beneficial for putting an end to fire season, but you'll want to pull out the sweaters and grab your umbrella tomorrow!