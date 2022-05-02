Weather Forecast: Mild and dry Monday

MISSOULA — Looking at a dry and mild day Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Our next weather system will bring mountain snow and valley rain to areas primarily south of the I-90 corridor tonight into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lost Trail Pass from midnight tonight through 10 am Tuesday with 3"-to-6" possible.

Showers will come to an end for southwest Montana Tuesday morning leading to a mostly dry day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will warm back up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s.

Models are showing showers returning to the forecast Thursday afternoon. This will be in front of our next weather system as mountain snow, valley rain and cooler temperatures return Friday and stick around through next weekend.