Weather Forecast: Mild and dry Saturday, rain returns Sunday

MISSOULA — A brief ridge of high pressure sets up Friday and Saturday. This leads to warming temperatures and drier conditions. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s Friday then mid to upper 60s Saturday.

Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday as another active and cool weather pattern sets up into next week.

Expect rain showers to develop Sunday and continue off and on through at least Wednesday.

Highs will drop into the 50s Sunday then remain in the 40s to low 50s through Thursday.

Looking at the long range data, models are pointing towards a strong ridge of high pressure setting up next Friday and continue through the weekend and even the following week.

This will lead to sunshine and very mild temperatures with highs moving well into the 70s.

