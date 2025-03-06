Weather Forecast: Mild and dry weather ahead

Watch Now
High pressure builds, leading to mild and dry weather through the weekend.
MISSOULA — A system moving through Wyoming will bring scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow to areas south of I-90 this afternoon.

Southwest Montana will see highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, while northwest Montana sees sunshine along with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure will bring another round of dry and mild weather Friday into the weekend with high temperatures returning to the low and mid-50s.

A weather pattern change back to cool and active weather returns next week as highs drop back into the 30s and 40s, along with valley rain/snow and mountain snow moving in by Tuesday.

