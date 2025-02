MISSOULA — As high pressure continues to build a very Spring like weather pattern sets up through Sunday.

Highs are in the mid-40s today then will warm into the upper 40s and 50s Friday through Sunday.

A cooler and more active weather pattern returns next week with highs back in the upper 30s and 40s with some rain and snow returning Monday and Tuesday.

