Weather Forecast: Mild first day of Fall

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be running a bit above average for this first day of Fall with highs ranging in the low to upper 70s. Expect sunshine during the morning then increasing clouds by the afternoon as a dry cold front moves through the northern Rockies. No rain is expected with this front however, some breezy winds could develop with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the front Thursday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

High pressure builds and temperatures warm back up for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and mid 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.