Weather Forecast: Mild Friday then much colder for the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure keeps us sunny and mild at least for the start of this Friday. High temperatures today should be able to reach the low to mid 60s for northwest Montana and mid to upper 60s for west-central and southwest Montana.

Changes will start to be felt this afternoon as clouds increase, winds pick up and showers develop primarily for northwest Montana as a strong cold front approaches. This cold front will then move through western Montana tonight bringing scattered snow showers and gusty winds.

Behind this front, a cold air mass sets up over the Northern Rockies Saturday and lasts through at least the middle of next week. Expect periods of snow/graupel, temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal, and breezy winds at times. Passes will likely see occasional snow covered/slick roads while valleys may see brief snow accumulations on grassy surfaces.

One time frame we will be keeping our eye on is Monday into Tuesday, where models are hinting at a stronger system potentially bringing heavier snow amounts to southwest Montana. Details are still unclear, but we will be watching this closely over the next few days.

