Weather Forecast: Mild Monday, rain/snow returns Tuesday

MISSOULA — A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures 10-15 degrees above average Monday with highs topping out in the mid 40s to low 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies overhead.

A cold front Tuesday will bring another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow. Most of the accumulating snow will fall in the mountains leading to snow covered roads over those passes. The Seeley/Swan Valley and locations along highway 2 around Glacier National Park could see 2"-to-4". Mountain Passes such as Lost Trail, Lolo, Lookout and Marias could see 4"-to-6". Even the lower elevations along the I-90 corridor from Superior to St. Regis could see 1"-to-2".

Just light accumulations are expected in the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys with snow amounts generally just a dusting to less than 1".

Overall traveling for Thanksgiving looks to be rather quiet. Expect dry conditions Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Thanksgiving will be mostly dry and cloudy. Moisture in front of our next system may bring some light rain to northwest Montana starting Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday, moisture from the Pacific Ocean will begin moving into the northern Rockies. Due to this air mass origin, a more mild weather set up is expected. This means, valleys will see rain showers while mountains see a rain/snow mix.

Dry and over all mild weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s, around 10-15 degrees above average.