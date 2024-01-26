Weather Forecast: Mild weather this weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure is building and this will lead to a continued warming trend in Western Montana.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s through Sunday

Even though high pressure is in place, we won't be completely dry.

Expect light off-and-on mountain snow or even rain as snow levels look to rise above 8,000 feet through the weekend.

The warmest temperatures will move in next week with highs in the low to upper 40s Monday through Thursday.

High pressure will begin to break down by the end of next week opening the door for cooler air along with snow to return by next weekend.

