Weather Forecast: Mild weather to start the weekend

MISSOULA — Mild weather moves in to start our weekend with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, the changes to our much colder and active weather begins. Mountain snow and valley rain/snow will start in northwest Montana Saturday afternoon then move into west-central and southwest Montana Saturday night.

An arctic front approaches the region Sunday, this front will bring widespread snow, gusty winds and cold temperatures. Expect highs in the 30s Sunday.

Behind the front frigid temperatures develop to start next week. Expect highs only in the teens Monday and Tuesday with highs in the teens and twenties Wednesday. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits Sunday night then below zero for many Monday and Tuesday night.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm, however, still remain cold with highs in the 20s and low 30s to end the week and continue into the following weekend.