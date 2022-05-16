Weather Forecast: Mild with a few t'storms Monday

MISSOULA — Looking at another mild day Monday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Most of the region stays dry with the exception of far southwest Montana. Showers will pass from around Lost Trail Pass through Sula, Darby, Anaconda and Butte this morning, followed by thunderstorms in these same areas and southeastward this afternoon.

Looking at a dry, pleasant and breezy day Tuesday. Highs will range in the low to upper 60s with a mix and sun and clouds along with breezy winds of 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will begin to cool Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s with scattered rain showers developing by the afternoon.

As the cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, snow will fall and accumulate over the mountain passes with rain/snow showers in the valleys. Highs Thursday will top out only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up, however, still remain below normal into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Friday then low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

