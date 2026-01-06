Weather Forecast: Moderate to heavy mountain snow into early Wednesday

MISSOULA — In a westerly flow, a potent surge of moisture is expected to bring heavy mountain snow running into Wednesday morning, but not for everyone…

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings are in place to cover the areas with the highest impacts expected. The warnings are focused around Lookout Pass and along the Montana / Idaho border in west central Montana - this is the area where the most moisture and strongest lift will combine to cause the heaviest snowfall rates along with windy conditions. The Advisories include the Kootenai/Cabinet & West Glacier Regions along with the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains for lesser (yet still substantial) impacts and the Potomac/Seeley Lake & Butte/Blackfoot Regions for the least impacted.

The Flathead, Mission, Missoula & Bitterroot Valleys will see a lean towards the “snowy” side of a rain/snow mix running into early Wednesday, but temps may be a touch too warm to allow much accumulation.

A secondary cold front Thursday will bring scattered snow showers where a better chance of light accumulations areawide is possible. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Expect calmer conditions by Friday afternoon with a quiet, stable weekend on tap. Valley inversions and fog will be something to watch for.