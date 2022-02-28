Weather Forecast: Monday brings mountain snow and valley rain

MISSOULA — Snow in the mountains and a rain/snow mix in the valleys this morning. As temperatures warm into the 40s by late morning and afternoon valleys will see all rain while mountains see snow or a rain/snow mix. With milder temperatures in place, snow levels may even be able to rise above mountain pass level this afternoon.

Steady valley rain and mountain snow will continue tonight into Tuesday morning. Drier conditions will then set up Tuesday afternoon with just light scattered showers sticking around. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s Tuesday.

Scattered mountain snow and valley rain will remain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday night into Friday, models are showing a cold front moving through the region, this will bring colder temperatures back to the forecast and allow snow levels to drop back to valley floors. More details on this as we move through the week.