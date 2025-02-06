Weather Forecast: More snow Friday for Western Montana

MISSOULA — We get a brief break from the snow this afternoon and evening, however, this doesn't last long as snow quickly returns Friday.

This next system won't be as strong as the systems earlier in the week, however, it is taking a very similar path. Meaning, the areas that got hit hardest last time will once again see the most snow.

Snow amounts of 3"-to-7" will be possible south of I-90, 1"-to-3" along I-90 and north to the Mission Valley and 1" or less for Northwest Montana.

Looking at the weekend, highs will be in the 20s with a few light snow showers again on Saturday night into Sunday.

Arctic air moves in next week with highs in the teens and lows below zero throughout the week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: