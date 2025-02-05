Weather Forecast: More snow on the way

MISSOULA — The heaviest snow is behind us, however, snow showers will continue through the rest of the week as several rounds continue to move through Western Montana.

The first one moves through tonight primarily impacting northwest Montana. For the most part, only minor accumulations of around 1" or less is expected.

However, there is the chance for bands to set up. Those that fall under the bands will see brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow. These bands look most likely for Highway 200 northwest of Thompson Falls, Lolo Pass, Lookout Pass, US-2 between Happys Inn and Kila, Swan Lake/Ferndale, Elk City, Whitebird Hill.

We are looking at a mostly dry day Thursday with mostly clouds skies and highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Our next weather system brings snow back to the forecast on Friday. This system will be much weaker than the previous one, however, it will take a very similar path. For this reason, west-central and Southwest Montana will have the best chance to see the most widespread snow with another 1"-to-3" possible.

Highs remain in the 20s for the weekend. We'll see a dry day on Saturday with light snow returning on Sunday.

Arctic air looks to make a return next week as highs drop back into the 10s and lows below 0. Stay tuned for updates on this in the coming days.

Watch the StormTracker 24/7 Weather stream below: