Weather Forecast: More snow Saturday night

MISSOULA - High pressure builds leading to dry conditions Friday and Saturday. Fog will be possible Saturday morning with sunshine once this clears out.

Our next weather system is on track for Saturday night as a cold front moves through the region.

This front will have the potential to produce snow bands or snow squalls.

For valleys, snow amounts could range from just a light dusting to 4" depending on where exactly the heavier bands set up.

Snow showers will linger Sunday with another round of snow bands possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Once this front moves through we are looking at a mostly dry and cool weather pattern for next week with highs running slightly below normal topping out in the 20s to low 30s.

