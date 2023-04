MISSOULA - Scattered mountain snow and valley rain and snow continues for the rest of the afternoon.

A stronger system moves through the northern Rockies tonight.

This will bring snow to mountains and valleys alike through Tuesday.

Mountain passes could see 2"-to-6" of snow while valleys see up to 1" of snow, primarily accumulating on grassy surfaces.

Cool and showery weather continues through the rest of this week with highs in the 40s to low 50s.