Weather Forecast: More strong storms possible Thursday

MISSOULA — Another active weather day is ahead of us across western Montana. Much like yesterday, expect sunshine and warm temperatures to start the day with thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Not everyone will see storms, however, any storm that develops could become severe with strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Thunderstorms will again be in the forecast Friday afternoon, these will be found primarily in west-central and southwest Montana while northwest Montana stays dry. Strong storms are once again possible.

A few isolated thunderstorms will linger for west-central and southwest Montana Saturday with northwest Montana again staying dry.

High pressure will build bringing warmer and drier weather next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday then warm into the low and mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.