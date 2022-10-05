Weather Forecast: More sunny and warm weather ahead

MISSOULA - High pressure continues its dominance through the weekend. Highs will generally be in the 60s to low 70s.

Like we mentioned yesterday, hazy skies look to make a return as this high pressure brings some smoke from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

Models are coming into better agreement for a low pressure system to bring cool and wet conditions by Tuesday of next week.

In fact, if models hold, the coldest air of the fall season will be possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday with many seeing their first freezing temperatures of the season.

Snow will also be possible for the first time this season for the higher elevation valleys along the Divide.

Areas like Butte, Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg could be looking at their first inch or two of snow.

Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.