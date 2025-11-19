Weather Forecast: Morning fog likely to end the week

MISSOULA — Our persistently mild November will continue for a few more days, but all indications point to a bit of a pattern change early Thanksgiving week.

High pressure will build in Wednesday afternoon and evening, allowing for a dry and stable end to the work week. We’ll see areas of valley (locally dense) fog each night with a mix of clouds and sun, otherwise with highs in the mid-40s for this timeframe.

Models have backed off regarding this weekend’s incoming precipitation chances. Saturday will feature less of a chance (only isolated showers) with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s to around 50.

Sunday, a slightly higher chance of scattered mountain snow and valley rain is likely, with the main focus across Northwest Montana. Snow levels will generally be above 5,500’ with light (if any) pass snow accumulation possible.

The expected cold front on Monday still looks to bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and light snow at mountain pass level, albeit not an impressive system.

Westerly wind gusts will likely approach 30-40mph for the valleys. Light snow accumulations will be possible by Monday night/Tuesday morning:



Marias Pass : 1”-6”

: 1”-6” Lookout Pass : Trace - 3”

: Trace - 3” Lolo Pass : Trace - 2”

: Trace - 2” Lost Trail, Homestake & MacDonald Pass: Trace - 1”

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 30s (average!) by Tuesday with maybe a few snow showers.

Thanksgiving week’s forecast is (and has been) evolving, and we’re monitoring it all here in the StormTracker Weather Center as we get closer.

