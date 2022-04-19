Weather Forecast: Morning rain/snow and windy Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring scattered rain/snow to the valleys and snow to the mountains Tuesday morning. Around 1"-to-3" looks likely over those mountain passes with little to no snow accumulation in the valleys.

Showers will come to an end by mid morning with sunshine and breezy conditions setting up this afternoon. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph look likely for west-central and southwest Montana and 30-40 mph for northwest Montana. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Flathead Lake today with wave heights of 1-3 ft. possible.

After a dry day Wednesday our next system will bring mountain snow and valley rain back Thursday. We'll keep off and on valley rain and mountain snow in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as well with highs ranging in the upper 40s to mid 50s.