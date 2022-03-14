Weather Forecast: Mostly dry and mild Monday

MISSOULA — Mostly dry and mild Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be the chance for some light snow showers in the mountains. Valley locations along the MT/ID border in northwest Montana (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek) will also see a few light rain showers develop. Other than those areas, most locations stay dry today.

A weak atmospheric river sets up tonight into Tuesday bringing widespread mountain snow and valley rain. By Tuesday afternoon, showers look to become convective, meaning isolated bursts of heavy rain or snow along with gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible.

Showers linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with snow levels dropping back down to valley floors. Some light snow accumulations are possible across valley locations Wednesday morning.

A quick dry period sets up Thursday before showery conditions return Friday and continue into the weekend. With highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s this generally means rain or at times rain/snow in the valleys with snow continuing in the mountains.