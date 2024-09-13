Weather Forecast: Mostly dry this weekend; Rain returns next week

MISSOULA — Mostly to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of your Friday as temperatures top out in the 60s.

The weekend is looking pretty nice and fall-like with highs mostly in the 60s and low 70s.

Generally, we will be dry, however, a few light rain showers may pop up across northwest Montana on Saturday.

Next week, we return to cooler and rainy weather as another low pressure system moves in Monday night and Tuesday.

This system looks very similar to the one that moved through yesterday.

This will again bring widespread beneficial rain to all of western Montana Monday through Wednesday.

Beyond that, a few light rain showers could linger into Thursday and Friday of next week with highs remaining in the 60s.

