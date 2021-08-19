Weather Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday, showers return Friday

MISSOULA — While widespread rain is expected to impact areas east of the divide Thursday, expect mostly dry conditions west of the divide. With that being said, a few areas could see some light shower activity develop. The first will be across northwest Montana by late afternoon and evening. The second will be for locations closer to the divide in southwest Montana (Phlipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Anaconda). Other than that, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We'll have a slightly better chance to see a few showers develop for all of western Montana Friday, these will be light and not widespread. Expect highs again in the low to mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Our next system will bring more widespread rain showers and cooler temperatures to western Montana Friday night into Saturday. Expect highs to only top out in the 50s and 60s Saturday.

Temperatures will slowly warm and drier weather begins moving in to start next week. Highs will remain in the 70s with sunshine Sunday - Tuesday. Temperatures then return to the 80s by around Wednesday of next week.