Weather Forecast: Mostly dry weekend

MISSOULA — Gusty winds will continue this evening with a Red Flag Warning in place through 9 pm for areas in southwest Montana.

High pressure leads to sunshine, calm and dry weather this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The one chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder comes early Sunday morning, before 6 am. These quickly move through with a dry and sunny day expected Sunday.

Temperatures remain in the upper 80s to low 90s through Wednesday of next week. Then models are in good agreement for hot temperatures to return by the end of next week. Temperatures look to return to the mid and upper 90s Thursday and Friday for western Montana with 100s for north-central Idaho.