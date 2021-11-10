Weather Forecast: Mostly dry with a few snow showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — The weather set up for Wednesday will feature mostly dry and cool conditions with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. However, scattered snow showers will be a possibility throughout the day. Some snow banding could even be possible this afternoon for areas along the I-90 corridor.

Another system brings more widespread precipitation Thursday morning. Initially precipitation in the valleys will start out as snow before transitioning to freezing rain and then all rain. Mountains will continue to see light snow during this time. With this being said, Tuesday morning could feature slippery and icy roads.

Active weather will continue Friday and into the weekend, however, temperatures will be on the rise. This means precipitation will change to all rain for the valleys with more of a rain/snow mix in the mountains. Showers will stick around through the weekend and into the beginning of next week with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s during this time.