Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Mostly quiet into the weekend

Rain and Snow
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — After a windy Wednesday, much calmer weather sets up Thursday and continues through the weekend. Highs through Saturday will be running in the low to mid-40s.

There will be a few chances for showers this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday nights. Snow will be able to fall in the mountains with valleys seeing rain/snow. The only weather impacts will occur over mountain passes.

Rain and snow showers stick around Monday and Tuesday of next week. If doing any traveling during this time, mountain passes will again see snow while very little to no impacts will occur in the valleys.

Dry weather sets up Christmas Day and continues through the end of next week with highs remaining around 8° to 12° above normal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader