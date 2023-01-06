Weather Forecast: Mostly quiet weather pattern continues

MISSOULA — Dry and pleasant January weather sets up Friday and Saturday with highs ranging in the low 30s to low 40s. The warmer temperatures will be felt in west-central and southwest Montana where less cloud cover and more sunshine will be present.

Sunday afternoon through the middle part of next week, the same exact weather set up we had this past week returns to the northern Rockies. This means, several low pressure systems will continue to hammer areas west and south of us, California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. However, with high pressure remaining in place for Montana, these storm systems will quickly weaken leaving us with just a few isolated rain/snow showers or flurries.

High temperatures will be above average through next week with highs ranging in the low 30s to low 40s.