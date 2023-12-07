Weather Forecast: Mountain and valley snow Thursday night & Friday

MISSOULA — Valleys are looking at mostly skies with the occasional light rain shower this afternoon.

The mountains, especially along the Montana/Idaho border are seeing snow and this will continue through Friday.

Another system tonight will bring a better chance for light snow to the valleys through Friday morning.

Again, only minor snow accumulations are expected.

The best chance for valleys to see around 1" will be across Northwest Montana.

Looking at snow totals for Thursday and Friday, the heaviest snow is setting up for the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier region.

A total of 4" to 8" will be possible over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes on Thursday and Friday.

Another system with almost the same weather setup will bring more mountain snow for the Montana/Idaho border Saturday night into Sunday.

The valleys will start off as snow Saturday night and Sunday morning before turning to a rain/snow mix Sunday afternoon.

Once again, the best chance for around 1" of snow in the valleys will be across Northwest Montana.

