Weather Forecast: Mountain snow and valley rain Monday

MISSOULA — Our next weather system will bring mountain snow and valley rain to western Montana Monday. Most of this will develop by late morning and afternoon. With the warm air in place, snow levels will mostly stay above mountain passes with very little travel impacts expected.

Showers come to an end Tuesday with temperatures running around 10 degrees above normal topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Another significant warm up is expected Wednesday and Thursday with record high temperatures again likely. Averages for this time of year are in the low to mid 30s. We'll see mid to upper 50s Wednesday and low to mid 50s Thursday.

Temperatures will cool slightly for the weekend, however, still remain above normal with highs in the low to mid 40s Friday - Sunday.