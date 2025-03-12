Weather Forecast: Mountain snow and valley rain Thursday

MISSOULA — Expect cloudy skies with highs in the 40s to low 50s today.

Valley rain and mountain snow will be most likely today across Northwest Montana.

Watch the forecast:

Mountain snow and valley rain Thursday

The strongest system of the week moves in on Thursday.

This will bring widespread rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains.

The heaviest snow will set up along the Montana/Idaho border. Lost Trail Pass could see 3"-to-5" with 1"-to-3" around Lolo and Lost Trail Passes.

Active and cool weather sticks around Friday into the weekend, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s along with continued valley rain/snow and mountain snow.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: