Weather Forecast: Mountain snow and valley rain to kick off the new week

MISSOULA — Although summer is only four days away (June 20), some parts of western Montana will be experiencing winter weather conditions today.

Low pressure from the pacific and some colder air is moving steadily along the I-90 corridor. For high elevations, this low pressure will provide ample moisture in the mountains. For valleys, it means we'll be needing an umbrella both today and tomorrow!

Areas included in the Winter Storm Warning below 6000 FT could receive between 1-5". Elevations above the 6000 FT cutoff may see wet, heavy snow between 6-12". The main concern throughout today and into tomorrow morning will be downed trees - and as a consequence of the heavy tree branches - possible power outages.

As of this morning, no widespread outages have been reported yet, but the heavy snow may build later tonight.

However, temperatures will only be reaching into the 40s and 50s today and that may help cut off any building of snow. Another concern though is how overnight lows may drop enough to bring a late-season frost. To be on the safe side, plan to cover or bring in plants over the next few days to protect sensitive vegetation.

The moisture valve will begin to turn off into Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine should return midweek with warmer temperatures in the 70s by Wednesday.