Weather Forecast: Mountain snow continues this afternoon

MISSOULA — Mountain snow and some valley rain is continuing to fall this afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories have been extended through 9 pm tonight for the mountains across southwest Montana.

As high pressure returns, clearing skies tonight will allow for a very cold start to the day Friday. Lows Friday morning will be in the 20s with even some teens possible for Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg and Butte

Temperatures will warm up with this high pressure, expect highs in the low 50s Friday, low 60s Saturday then mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Another system will bring back a chance for more mountain snow and valley rain Sunday night into Monday of next week.