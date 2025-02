MISSOULA — A low pressure will continue to bring breezy winds along with mountain snow and valley rain and snow through this evening.

Passes along the Montana/Idaho border such as Lookout and Lolo will be most impacted through tonight.

High pressure builds leading to a warm and dry weather pattern to end the week and weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday then upper 40s to low 50s Friday through Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: