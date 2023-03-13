Weather Forecast: Mountain snow returns tonight

MISSOULA - Clouds have been increasing through the day today, but temperatures have been pleasant for mid-March with highs in the 40s and even a few low 50s.

Our next system arrives tonight as a cold front moves through western Montana. Most of the snow will fall in the mountains.

Snow-covered roads and difficult driving is expected over the mountain passes, especially along the Montana/Idaho border by Tuesday morning.

Most valleys will just see light snow or a rain/snow mix.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, with the next system moving in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

This will be a stronger system with heavy snow possible in the mountains.

Once again, difficult driving will be expected over mountain passes.

Valleys will see rain/snow then change to all snow. Not a lot of accumulation is expected in the valleys, however, with the main system coming overnight, some valleys could see a few inches of heavy, wet snow by Wednesday morning.

High pressure returns to end the week with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

