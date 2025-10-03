Weather Forecast: Mountain snow this weekend; widespread hard freeze Monday morning

MISSOULA — Our swath of light to moderate rain across west central Montana will decrease in intensity throughout Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Weather Forecast: 10.3.25

The weekend will showcase a secondary disturbance with cooler air allowing for snow levels to drop to roughly 5,000’ during the day… maybe to 3,500’ by Sunday morning (mainly along the Divide). While that will be enough for some of our higher elevated towns to see a few flakes mixing in with the expected scattered showers, the impacts should remain above 5,500’ to 6,000’.

Our season's first set of Winter Weather Highlights have been issued by the NWS Missoula office!

A Winter Storm Warning for the West & East Glacier Regions and a Winter Weather Advisory for the Potomac/Seeley Lake & Butte/Blackfoot Regions all above 5,500'.

Erin Yost

Valley highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for Saturday and low 50s for Sunday.

Moisture will slowly taper off throughout Sunday from NW to SE with a clearing expected overnight as drier air builds in. This will set the stage for our first widespread hard freeze of the season for Monday & Tuesday mornings. Click here for garden tips.

As of now, early next week is shaping up to be gorgeous - high pressure settles in with mainly sunny skies and highs around 60s for Monday… into the mid 60s to upper 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday.

