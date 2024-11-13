Weather Forecast: Mountain snow through Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Our next weathermaker is moving through this afternoon and evening. Snow will stay primarily in the mountains with just rain showers for our valleys.

Snow will be most widespread over Lookout and Marias passes with 3"-to-6" possible by Thursday morning. Lolo Pass could see 2"-to-4" of snow by tomorrow morning while most other passes just see 1" or less.

Cooler temperatures move into the forecast Friday and continue into the start of next week.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday through Sunday, and then drop into the mid and upper 30s by Monday and Tuesday.