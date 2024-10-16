Weather Forecast: Mountain snow tonight and Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Changes to our weather pattern are on the way as a cold front brings scattered rain showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be running in the 60s.

Overnight tonight and tomorrow morning snow will develop in the mountains across southwest Montana. Lolo and Lost Trail Pass along with Georgetown Lake could receive around 1"-to-3" of snow during this time.

With a warmer surface due to our extended run of above-average temperatures, snow will primarily stick to grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday and Friday as highs top out in the 40s to low 50s.

Expect the coldest overnight low temperatures of the season Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the low and mid-20s. Some of our higher elevation valleys could even drop into the teens.

Temperatures return to seasonal normal for the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

