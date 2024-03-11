Weather Forecast: Mountain snow tonight through Tuesday

MISSOULA — The Northern Rockies will be under an active and cooler weather pattern through Wednesday of this week.

Mountain snow and valley rain or rain/snow will move in tonight and continue through Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will be found in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border where 3"-to-7" will be possible through Tuesday evening.

This will lead to winter driving conditions over Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail passes.

Off and on mountain snow and valley rain/snow snow will continue Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Starting Thursday, a strong ridge of high pressure will begin to build.

This will bring drier and much warmer temperatures by Friday and into the weekend.

Right now, highs look to be in the upper 40s to low 50s by Friday then continue to warm into the mid-50s and even low 60s by the weekend.

The lower elevations in Idaho could even see temperatures approach 70° by the weekend.