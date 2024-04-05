Weather Forecast: Mountain snow & valley rain/snow through Saturday

Watch Now
Lewis
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 05, 2024
MISSOULA — After a brief break from the rain this morning, showers will return this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will again be possible this afternoon and evening as well. However, they are not expected to be as widespread or strong as yesterday.

Temperatures begin to drop tonight and will continue into the weekend. This will bring widespread valley rain/snow Friday night through Sunday.

Mountains will see snow showers during this same time. Passes along the Montana/Idago border (Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail) will see the most snow with around 2"-to-7" possible through the weekend.

High pressure looks to return by around Wednesday of next week leading to warmer and drier weather.

